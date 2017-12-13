Tiger Zinda Hai new promo: Salman Khan’s action sequence with a pack of wolves is simply breathtaking

Salman Khan‘s Tiger Zinda Hai is on its way to become the biggest action entertainer ever! While the trailer had already raised our anticipation with Salman Khan’s raw and action-packed avatar, the new promo seems like Salman just took the action benchmark several notches higher. The new promo showcases a breath-taking action sequence of Salman aka Tiger with a pack of wild wolves. A source close to the film informed, “Salman has been pushing the envelope in action over the years now and in Tiger Zinda Hai, he has just taken it to a whole new level. Salman has pulled off a brilliant action sequence with a pack of wolves! This will take the excitement of seeing the film to a whole new level as people haven’t seen this kind of action at all.”

The way makers have made this film, it seems that Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to create a new benchmark in the genre of action entertainers. The espionage thriller looks like a visual extravaganza. “The scene has been shot in the snow-capped forests of Austria. The international action crew took all cautionary measures to ensure the wolves are well taken care of and that security measures were on point. This is a dangerous sequence and the crew spent months planning this with specialised wolf trainers. The action crew lead by visionary action choreographer Tom Struthers has pulled off the unimaginable,” adds the source. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is not political, clarifies Director Ali Abbas Zafar)

Talking about this sequence, director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Tiger’s encounter with the wolves marks one of the most important chapters in the film. The idea was to do something which has never been seen on the Indian screen and give Tiger’s character an edge. This is a very dramatic chase and action sequence that Tiger has with a pack real wolves.” Tiger Zinda Hai also features Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi and Sajjad Delfrooz in key roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 22 during the Christmas weekend.