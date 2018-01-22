Tiger Zinda Hai overseas box office collection day 31: Salman Khan’s film inches closer to Rs 130 crore mark

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, which has achieved new benchmarks in the domestic market, continues to add moolah at the overseas box office as well. The espionage thriller remained super-strong and currently stands with the collections of Rs 128.23 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections of this blockbuster film on his Twitter account, “#TigerZindaHai crosses $ 20 million OVERSEAS…Total after Weekend 5: $ 20.07 mn [₹ 128.23 cr]”

The film has already crossed the Rs 550 crore mark at the global box office and currently holds the seventh position after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Dhoom 3 in the list of top worldwide grossers of all time. Talking about the huge success of the film Salman Khan said, “For us, it is the audiences love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered. I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.” (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai! Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic about his stint as Tiger in Khoon Pasina)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra and Sajjad Delafrooz in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to 2012’s blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger which was helmed by Kabir Khan. The film has beaten Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime business (Rs 320.34 crore) at the domestic market to become Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time. But do you think it can achieve the Rs 350 crore mark? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.