Tiger Zinda Hai overseas box office day 28: Salman Khan’s film remains steady, earns Rs 126.89 crore

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai continues to set new benchmarks in the international markets. Despite many new releases, the espionage thriller has managed to remain rock-steady at the oveseas box office. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer currently stands with the grand total of Rs 126.89 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “#TigerZindaHai crosses ₹ 125 cr mark internationally…OVERSEAS – Total after Week 4: $ 19.88 mn [₹ 126.89 cr]… ”

#TigerZindaHai crosses ₹ 125 cr mark internationally…

OVERSEAS – Total after Week 4: $ 19.88 mn [₹ 126.89 cr]…

USA-Canada: $ 5.841 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 6.950 mn

UK: $ 2.307 mn

RoW: $ 4.782 mn

Few cinemas yet to report. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2018

The film has already crossed the Rs 550 crore mark at the global box office and currently holds the seventh position after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Dhoom 3 in the list of top worldwide grossers of all time. Talking about the huge success of the film Salman Khan said, “For us, it is the audiences love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered. I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.” (Also Read: [Video] Is Shilpa Shinde working with Salman Khan? Hear it from the horse’s mouth)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra and Sajjad Delafrooz in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to 2012’s blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger which was helmed by Kabir Khan. The film has beaten Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime business (Rs 320.34 crore) at the domestic market to become Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time. But do you think it can achieve the Rs 350 crore mark? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.