Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan making: This is how Salman Khan painted Katrina Kaif’s portrait on ice

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif should be banned from making public appearances or putting up videos from their upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai. Why? Isn’t it getting difficult for you to wait till Christmas just because these two won’t stop raising the temperatures with their hot chemistry? We mean there’s still one week left for Christmas and they are making extremely difficult for us. Now we have a video, which is the making of the Dil Diyan Gallan song, from the film where you can see Salman making that ice portrait. It’s so lovely that you will scream, “Please get back together”.

When the video was released, we were damn excited to know as to how had Salman pulled off that beautiful colourful portrait of Katrina Kaif. And here we have it on video. He can be seen throwing paints in different directions to make the portrait. Now we all know that Salman loves to paint and this could be one of his best work so far. Check out the video right here…

Speaking about the song, director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote in a statement, “I have always wanted to pay a tribute to the classic Yash Chopra romantic songs which I have grown up loving. And I’m thrilled that I finally got that song in ‘Dil diyan gallan, an out-and-out romantic ballad on the lines of classic, beautiful love songs that the banner is remembered for by generations.” And as for their chemistry in the film, let’s Salman Khan tell you how it went. While talking about romancing Katrina Kaif, Salman told PTI, “It is good. It is always good to romance. As there’s no fight, so it’s good to romance.”