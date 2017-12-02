Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are stealing hearts in this love ballad – watch video

The ultimate romantic track of the year is out and it is everything a love bug could hope for. The upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai‘s latest track has been released by the makers. Titled Dil Diyan Gallan, this track is the ultimate love ballad of the year. Featuring the film’s leads, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, this romantic track will steal your heart just at one go. You’d find yourself listening to it on loop.

Dil Diyan Gallan, in Punjabi, means talks of the heart. There could not have been a more apt title for the song when we are seeing Salman and Katrina romance each other on screen after such a long time. In the video for some reason Katrina is upset with Salman, and he uses the song as a way to melt her heart. Trust us, you hearts will melt too. The beautiful melody composed by Vishal-Shekhar will tug at your heartstrings. The lyrics are dripping with love and are no less than a poetry. All the love bugs across the world will be able to relate to this saccharine sweet melody and it won’t be a surprise if Dil Diyan Gallan is called a love anthem. Atif Aslam has done a fabulous job as if the song was tailor made for his voice.

The beauty of the song doesn’t end with memorable music. The visuals are lifted straight out of any love-struck person’s most romantic dreams. Kudos to the cinematographer, for capturing the beauty of Austria. Katrina and Salman pull off the song with their easy and effortless chemistry. Also, how can we not mention how pretty the actress is looking in Dil Diyan Gallan. Her looks throughout the song are mind-blowing and her stylist should get just as much appreciation.

Dil Diyan Gallan is the kind of song, you know at the first go, will rule music charts for the weeks to come. The year 2017 has been quite dull in terms of memorable romantic melodies. You can’t name more than two or three romantic songs if asked to on the spot. Thankfully, this latest track from Tiger Zinda Hai ends the year on a lovely note.

Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22. The action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is a direct sequel to Katrina and Salman’s 2012 action film, Ek Tha Tiger. The upcoming entry in the franchise will take Zoya and Tiger’s story forward and will see them on a mission to save Indian nurses from the hands of a terrorist organisation. We can’t wait to watch the new chapter from Zoya and Tiger’s life.