Tiger Zinda Hai song Swag Se Swagat accused of plagiarism by listeners but does the Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan song seem copied? Vote now!

Upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai’s first track Swag Se Swagat became an instant hit upon its release. It has crossed over 43 million views on YouTube and is a chartbuster. Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravijiani are getting all the credit for creating this upbeat song. But, the credit might belong somewhere else as well.

It is a delight to watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif groove to the progressive beats of Swag Se Swagat. Truly, the song is high on swag. But the internet is currently busy in another debate. Turns out, some listeners find the song uncannily similar to a track by DJ KATCH. Titled The Horns, the track is popular internationally, especially in Turkey. The comments section on YouTube for the track boasts of compliments coming from all parts of the world. In fact, the description of the video suggests that the track was played right before the fight of the century between Mayweather and Pacquiao. The video has over 23 million views on YouTube, and though it sounds absurd that Vishal-Shekhar will copy a song THIS popular, listeners are adamant about the possibility.

Check out the tweets here:

The beats of the song do have a similar progression but that is about it. The music instrument sounds the same as well. And that might be the reason why listeners are confusing Swag Se Swagat to be ‘copied’ from The Horns. Music is not solely art but it does have certain science behind it. Now, I am not an expert but music composers do use a certain tempo and progression to create a song that you’d want to listen again and again. Which might be the case why you find these two songs on the same lines.

But anyway, right now, Vishal and Shekhar do owe an answer their ardent fans as to whether The Horns was an inspiration for Swag Se Swagat or not. What do you think? Do the two songs sound similar? Vote now! Stay tuned with BollywoodLife for more updates!