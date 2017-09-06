Salman Khan’s muscular arm will distract you from the gun and blazing fire in Tiger Zinda Hai’s latest still – view pic

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to turn up the heat this December as they reunite onscreen for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. But that’s not the only reason why this winter is going to be HOT! Salman Khan’s macho avatar, as he fights off his enemies with blazing guns will also leave you stunned. And this latest still from the movie proves just that. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted an image today with the caption, “Heat, Guns and Blazing Fire, I hope this December is going to be Warm @TigerZindaHai.” However, not the gun or the blazing fire, but Salman Khan’s muscular arm will leave you distracted in this latest still.

Yes, while we can’t see the actor or his look, but his muscular arm proves the actor has been working very hard for achieving a brawny avatar for Tiger Zinda Hai. The blazing gun also assures us of an action packed movie. Check out the latest still above and tell us how excited are you for the movie in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Salman Khan did NOT suffer from a heat stroke – read inside details from Tiger Zinda Hai sets)

Heat , Guns & blazing Fire, I hope this December is going to be Warm @TigerZindaHai 🙂 pic.twitter.com/I15jS7OFma — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 6, 2017

On the professional front, Salman and Katrina have seen box office duds in recent times. Salman’s ambitious project – Tubelight and Katrina’s Jagga Jasoos did not impress the audience and tanked at the domestic box office. So obviously, they would want to go all guns blazing and take the box office by storm. And Tiger Zinda Hai promises just that! Not only is it an action packed, masala entertainer, but it also sees the return of our favourite on screen jodi – Salman and Katrina. The movie is also the sequel of a hit movie – Ek Tha Tiger. With an interesting end to Tiger and Zoya’s love story, everyone would want to know what happened next in their life. Releasing on the Christmas weekend, December 23, we are sure this one is going to be a HUGE hit. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about Tiger Zinda Hai right here…