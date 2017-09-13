Tiger Zinda Hai’s climax looks deadly! Salman Khan’s car flies up in the air in this high octane scene – view pics

Whatta killer shot! Here comes another power-packed still from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. Perhaps this is a part of the climax scene of TZH that’s currently been shot in Abu Dhabi but what you gotta notice is how Salman Khan is going all out to master every action sequence. I mean, one look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Look at the intensity with which he is performing the deadly stunt with his car flying in the air. It’s like this still in itself can be one of the posters of Tiger Zinda Hai. Also read: Just 13 clicks of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai journey captured by Ali Abbas Zafar

The other day, there was also this another picture of Salman bracing up for guns and fire with his beefed up body. Or say for that matter the one where we got to see a bruised Salman with a bleeding forehead. Well, dunno about you but going by the stills of Tiger Zinda Hai, we certainly feel that Salman is pushing the limit to quite an extent with this film. No wonder director Ali Abbas Zafar had expressed his nervousness just before kick-starting the climax shoot. He had tweeted saying, “Last 22 days to go Tiger Zinda Hai, heavy duty climax action to begin from tomorrow. Nervous and excitement,” Zafar tweeted on Sunday.

A fan club has even shared Katrina Kaif’s latest still from the sets:

The anticipation around the film is quite high. Salman returns as Tiger with his love Zoya in the sequel. Everyone is excited to know how they will take the story forward because in the last film, it was showed that everyone is looking for the couple who is just happy to be in each other’s company. After all, they were both spies… hiding from officials comes with the job and they were a pro at it. The interesting aspect would be to know why they decide to let them found.

When Salman was recently asked to comment on Tiger Zinda Hai, he had confidently replied, “Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than Ek Tha Tiger for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. Tiger Zinda Hai has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action.” “The action scenes that I have shot with the team in Austria and Abu Dhabi are on another level. There are horses, tanks, big weapons and there’s this whole army, military backdrop. It’s like something you see in Hollywood films.” He makes another interesting revelation, “The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It’s a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me!,” he added further.

Keep watching this space for more updates on TZH!