Tigmanshu Dhulia will be playing Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Anand L Rai’s ‘dwarf’ film

Filmmaker/actor Tigmanshu Dhulia says he had a great time shooting for director Aanand L Rai’s next which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film also features actresses Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and will see Shah Rukh in the role of a dwarf. “I finished my shoot for now, still 2-3 days of shoot is left. It was very good to be in the film. I am playing Shah Rukh’s father and that was really fun,” Tigmanshu told PTI.

The Paan Singh Tomar director is not new to acting and has previously worked in several films like Gangs of Wasseypur among other. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his directorial venture, Raag Desh, based on the infamous Indian National Army (INA) trials in the Second World War era. The period film features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah in lead roles. The trailer of the film will be launched in Parliament on June 29. This will be the first time the trailer of a film will be launched in Parliament. "Since the film has been commissioned by Rajya Sabha TV, they knew the way out on how to do it.

A private corporate producer wouldn't have been able to do it. This is a very good opportunity and I am so happy. If possible, we are also planning to have a special screening later on for politicians," Tigmanshu said. The filmmaker said he didn't plan to set out to make the film until Rajya Sabha TV CEO Gurdeep Singh Sappal approached him with two projects. "I had never thought of making it nor it was on my agenda. This project came to me from Gurdeep, he offered me two films. One was on Sardar Patel and one was on this ("Raag Desh"). "I had already worked on Sardar Patel, it was probably my first film as an assistant in Ketan Mehta's film. So since I had already worked on that, I was (more) interested in this.When I started researching for it, I realised it's.

When I started researching for it, I realised it’s magnitude and how mammoth it is.” The film recreates the INA trials or The Red Fort Trials in 1940s of Colonel Prem Sehgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan, officers in the British Indian Army, taken prisoners of war in Malaya,Singapore and Burma respectively, who were court-martialled and tried at Delhi’s Red Fort. The three men were charged with treason and even a case of murder was slapped on them.