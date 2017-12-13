Tina Dutta poses with a nude Ankit Bhatia for a bold photoshoot – view pic

Tina Dutta might have played the docile Iccha in Uttaran but her real life is quite bold and happening. She has shocked everyone with her latest bold pics clicked by photographer Amit Khanna. The most shocking pic in the series is with actor Ankit Bhatia, who is nude in the photoshoot. And guess what? When Tina put these pictures of her on Instagram with him, she was trolled.

These photos were shot by filmmaker and photographer Amit Khanna. He says “It was for the streaming calendar the theme is streaming hot. This picture is used for the month of February as it’s about love. This pic depicts a strong glamorous woman who rules in s world of men.”

Amit has also been a filmmaker who had made the gay web series – All about Article 377. Ankit Bhatia had played the main lead in the web series. He though looks totally dishy with sexy Tina.

Tina is seen in a black sexy dress that shows her curves to perfection. She shared the pictures from her Instagram account and since she has been getting calls.

Well, Tina is been trolled for posing with a nude man but she is cool about it. Currently seen on Colors show Suryaputra Shanidev, Tina surely has shocked her fans. But as they say the actor is much beyond the masks he or she was and this time Tina has really pushed the envelope.