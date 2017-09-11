Title of Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf film to be announced soon, says Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai says he is hoping to release his movie starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan by the end of 2018 and that he is likely to announce the movie’s title soon. Rai, who was present for a special screening of “Lucknow Central” here on Sunday, was asked about his film with Shah Rukh. “I feel honoured to work with him (Shah Rukh) and I will take some time for the film to move forward. I will take another year and a half. We are targeting 2018 December (for release). Nothing has been decided yet but we will announce the title very soon.”

According to reports, the film was tentatively titled "Dwarf".

Rai's latest production was "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", based on erectile dysfunction.

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying working with Aanand L. Rai for his next. The superstar has thanked the filmmaker for bringing happiness on the sets.

“This Aanand L Rai brings so much happiness on sets and the reason is because he has the most beautiful daughter and wife…Dimples overload. Thanks sir,” Shah Rukh tweeted on Sunday.

Responding to SRK’s compliment, Rai posted: “Love you Khan saab… Shayad meri kismat mein dimple wale logon se bahut pyar milna likha hua hai (I think I am destined to get love and admiration from people with dimples)… Thank you for being there sir. You inspire.”