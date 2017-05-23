Tiyaan trailer: Prithviraj steals the show in this intense historical-political promo

After an intriguing poster, unique teaser, the makers have now released the trailer of the much talked about Tiyaan starring the famously talented Sukumar brothers – Prithviraj and Indrajit. The trailer opens with a statement – There are two kinds of war, the right war and the wrong war. Before the right war, a true warrior faces a terrible moment of absolute powerlessness.Reasons is the realization that he is alone.” This powerful dialogue coupled with an impressive visual and background score creates the perfect first impression. Prithviraj plays Aslam Mohammad, a fearless, powerful character. From the looks of the trailer he’s shown in two different time periods. Indrajith plays yet another powerful character – Pattabhirama-giri. The film seems to be political-historical in nature set in Devanagari. The concept is intense, the cinematography is spectacular. Each frame is a visual spectacle. After this trailer, we can’t wait for the film to hit theatres. Also Read: Tiyaan teaser: Prithviraj and Indrajit will blow your mind with their intense, intriguing avatars

The movie has been written by Murali Gopy. Tiyaan will mark the debut of Jiyen Krishnakumar. Tiyaan has opened to a more than positive reaction from fans. The visuals and the dynamic characters has caught everyone’s attention. Some fans have gone to claim that Tiyaan will beat Pulimurugan records! The movie is set for an EID release. Looks the sukumar fans are in for a real treat this festive season.

