Hans Mat Pagli duet from Toilet – Ek Prem Katha gives another glimpse at Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s romance – watch video

Once it happened to be the most popular quote written not it is a legit song. “Hans Mat Pagli…Pyaar Ho Jayega” are the lyrics of the recently released song from Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The movie featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar in lead roles might be based on a socially relevant topic, but sure is turning is quirky quotient up, first with the title itself, now with the song. The song is melodious to the core, but has a video that has left many fans feeling a little creeped out. Staking is so 90s guys…more on that later. For now, makers decided that two versions of this ditty were not enough, so they released the third one. This one is a duet.

Hans Mat Pagli has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam. Their heavenly voices blend perfectly with each other, like sugar and water. The song leaves you with a warm feeling, and you pretty much forget that it is a popular quote by truckers. Maybe the lyrics were makers’ attempt to cash in on the audience from the no urban areas. It might be a matter stroke.



Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is all set to release on August 11. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha talks about, as the title suggests, toilets, or rather the lack of them, especially for women in villages. It is a satirical take on the battle against the historic tradition of open defecation in the country and is in adherence to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey and Rajesh Sharma. The film also throws light on women rights, gender inequality and corruption in India.