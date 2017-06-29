Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagle: After Akshay Kumar follows her around, now it’s Bhumi Pednekar’s turn to return the favour

The first song from Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, titled Hans Mat Pagli, was about how Akshay Kumar’s character in the movie was smitten by Bhumi Pednekar’s character, and followed her around, even secretly recording videos of her. The melodious song, sung by the controversial Sonu Nigam, did raise some eyebrows among social media users as to whether Akshay Kumar was inadvertently promoting stalking with his actions, though what he is doing in the movie has always been a staple way of Bollywood to make a hero woo a girl. Now with the reciprocatory song Hans Mat Pagle, we realise why Bollywood has loved the idea of stalking.

Hans Mat Pagle, sung by the mellifluous Shreya Ghoshal, is an account of how Bhumi Pednekar is taken by Akshay Kumar’s incessant efforts of following her and begins to develop feelings for him, that later leads to their marriage. While we know that Akshay’s character is someone who loves his wife dearly in the movie, and is even going on a campaign to build toilets, we are not completely in sync with his idea of wooing a girl. But then, if Bhumi has no issue, why should we? Here’s the video…

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha talks about the lack of washrooms, especially for women in villages. It is a satirical take on the battle against the historic tradition of open defecation in the country and is in adherence to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey and Rajesh Sharma. The film also throws light on women rights, gender inequality and corruption in India. The film is all set to release on August 11, so stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about Akshay Kumar‘s film right here…