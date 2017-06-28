Toilet – Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagli: Lover boy Akshay Kumar is madly smitten by Bhumi Pednekar in this melodious track – watch video

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar impressed one and all with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘s fantastic trailer. But if that wasn’t enough, they have come back with an even better first song. Titled Hans Mat Pagli, the song shows how lover boy Akshay is madly smitten with Bhumi Pednekar. He follows her around everywhere she goes, in fact, you will feel he is literally stalking her. But their adorable chemistry and the fabulous visuals will leave you captivated. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, Hans Mat Pagli is a melodious number which you would definitely want to hear on loop. The lyrics penned by Siddharth and Garima and the music by Vickey Prasad have to be applauded too.

In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘s first song, we see Akshay falling in love with Bhumi Pednekar’s smile. We even see how he waits outside her house, follows her to college, protects her, records her conversations and much more. We even see a holi sequence during the song and now, we can’t wait to see the whole song in the film. Both Akshay and Bhumi look wonderful in this romantic number, so check it out right here and tell us what you think about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Did you know Akshay Kumar was NOT the first choice for Toilet Ek Prem Katha?)

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha talks about the lack of washrooms, especially for women in villages. It is a satirical take on the battle against the historic tradition of open defecation in the country. The film also throws light on women rights, gender inequality and corruption in India. The film is all set to release on August 11, so stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about Akshay Kumar‘s film right here…