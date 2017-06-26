Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Has Mat Pagli first look: Akshay Kumar is about to fall in love with Bhumi Pednekar’s smile

Akshay Kumar is having a great 2017. He already has a hit this year under his belt with Jolly LLB 2, while his cameo in Naam Shabana was also appreciated. He was also on the Forbes list of richest celebrities of the year, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. But above all, he won the National Award for the Best Actor for his role in Rustom this year, albeit a decision mired in controversies. Now his upcoming movie, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is already grabbing a lot of attention for its novel premise that is in adherence to our Prime Minister’s initiative Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan and is, therefore, getting a lot of support from the Government. The trailer of the movie has also won Akshay Kumar a lot of appreciation. Bhumi Pednekar is the heroine in the movie.

As you have deduced from the trailer, Akshay Kumar is a man who is obsessed with his wife, played by Bhumi, and is willing to make toilets just so that she doesn’t need to go out and answer nature’s call in the open, like the villagers in his precinct, do. So the first song of the movie is exactly about how he has fallen for his would-be wife, or rather her smile. Going by the title, it looks like he is warning her not to laugh, for he is about to fall for her. Even Akshay Kumar had resonated the same when he shared the first look on Twitter. Here it is…

Ek baar palat ke dekh le to din ban jaega, #HasMatPagli pyaar ho jaega. Song coming soon. @ToiletTheFilm @psbhumi pic.twitter.com/XOthZkC7kL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 26, 2017

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and also stars Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey and Rajesh Sharma. It is scheduled to release on August 11.