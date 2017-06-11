Toilet: Ek Prem Katha trailer: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s film looks extremely entertaining yet educational at the same time

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is finally out and let me tell you, it’s nothing like one of those Akshay Kumar films. Before telling you anything else, let us tell you, that this is by far the most hatke role Akshay has played on screen. The storyline of the film, as we all know, lays emphasis on the importance of having public toilets all across the country. There are millions of people out there who still defecate and urinate in public and we need to stop that. The film is essentially a love story between Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s characters. They fall in love and eventually end up getting married. But soon after that, Bhumi’s character realises that the ladies of the village defecate in open. She is appalled by the fact that the village has no public toilets and her house doesn’t have a toilet either. She leaves Akshay and keeps a condition that she will return only when the village has toilets. (ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar will not be present for the trailer launch of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Here’s why)



The trailer is pretty much clear about the storyline of the film…But hey, this cannot be it! I am sure the film has got more to it and for that, we will have to wait until August 11 for the film to hit the movie screens.

It was initially being said that the film was based on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan but the makers soon clarified that the plot was conceptualized way before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country. Meanwhile, what’s your take on the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha? Do you like it? Tell us in the comment section below.