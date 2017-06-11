Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer has Twitter cheering for Akshay Kumar – read tweets

Akshay Kumar has revealed the much-awaited trailer of Toilet Ek Prem Katha today and man! we can’t stop watching it again and again. May be because never has Bollywood addressed such an important and real issue in their films. Toilet in Hindi films have till recently been attached to humour only which is really sad. But trust only Akshay to say yes to a project which is unlike anything you have seen before. These films tend to get preachy at times and the trick is to pass the message in a fun way. That’s exactly what Toilet Ek Prem Katha is ready to do and we are pretty sure it will be successful in its mission. That’s because people have already promised Akshay on Twitter that they will make sure everyone in rural area watches this film. If the trailer can bring about such a change, imagine what the whole film will do? We can’t wait for August 11 to arrive so that we can enjoy this entertainer with a message. But till then you can check out what else people are saying about the most amazing Akshay Kumar film trailer ever… (Also read: Here’s why Akshay Kumar’s next is called Toilet Ek Prem Katha -watch video)

Awesome trailer 👏🏽👏🏽👍🏼this is d reality of many interior part of India thank u Sir for doing such a gr8 movie #ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer — RoysFanForever (@madhulika0611) June 11, 2017

ASHIQON ne to Ashiqui me #Taajmahal bana diye.

Aur hum ek #Sandash bhi naa bana paye . — Andy Jadeja 🇮🇳 (@andy_jadeja) June 11, 2017

Dil khus TRAILER #ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer 👍💐💐💐💐👍🙏😎🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳jai hind jai India — SANJEEV KHILADI (@SanjeevNohara) June 11, 2017

Will definitely be a revolution Sir, @AnupamPkher n team kudos on picking up such an Important issue as a movie #SwachhBharat @narendramodi — Suraj Kumar (@Suraj_Kumar61) June 11, 2017

What an eye opening concept! I will make sure I watch this along with rural relatives — Riddhi Jadav Ladwa (@riddzij) June 11, 2017

Excellent trailer sirji…Another National Award on its way 🙏#ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer — FRED (@alfrdjsph) June 11, 2017

If you have not watched the trailer yet, watch it right here to know why everyone is cheering for Akshay.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is a story about Keshav who is eager to get married and even finds the right girl for himself in Bhumi Pednekar. But when the latter realises there’s no toilet at his place, she leaves him. Rest is his struggle to get his wife back and also make his village a hygienic place for women.