Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s director Shree Narayan Singh and producer Prernaa Arora collaborate to make a women-centric film titled Jasmine

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s director, Shree Narayan Singh’s – Mukambika Pictures and Prernaa Arora’s Kriarj Entertainment is considering a long-term association, post the success of their first venture. Shree, who gave Bollywood a responsible message-driven film in the the form of Toilet Ek Prem Katha will be producing, along with Prernna Arora, another social issue-based story. However, the producers have decided to back a new director for the women-centric film titled, Jasmine – Story of a leased womb. The story has been scripted by Siddharth-Garima, who had pitched it to the producers after three years of research. On their collaboration, Shree said, “Very happy to collabrate with Kriarj once again. I have always wanted to work on women centric film and finally I am able to do so.”

The film is based on the concept of motherhood. 9 months of pregnancy, 9 days of Navratri , ever thought about the circular formation during the navratri celebrations? Well, it represents the circle of life and hence is called the ‘garbha.’ The dance form is actually the celebration of the womb. Jasmine is the celebration of an emotion, otherwise taken for granted – Motherhood.

Living in the times of modernity, progress and scientific marvels, we’ve turned more pragmatic as a race with little value attached to emotional bonds. What happens when emotions go haywire and rule above all practicality? What happens when a mother falls in love with a child who is not even her own? This is the story of an eternal love between a mother and a child. This is the story of one of the hugest battles between the heart and the mind, set in the ’90s in the vibrant and rustic Gujarat.

Jasmine will start rolling by 2018. The cast is expected to be announced shortly.