Tom Cruise’s new Mission Impossible film is called Fallout

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has revealed that the new “Mission: Impossible” film is titled “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”. He revealed the title with a death-defying first-look photo from the sequel, reports variety.com.

“Get ready,” Cruise captioned an image of a clap-board with the film’s title, on Instagram. “We’ve upped the ante for the sixth ‘Mission: Impossible’. I can’t wait for you guys to see more,” Cruise wrote. He also shared a photograph of himself hanging out on the side of a helicopter mid-flight — giving a glimpse into the action that is in store. (Also read: Before Prabhas in Saaho, Tom Cruise performed a death-defying stunt at Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building!)

The production of the movie was forced to halt production last August after Cruise sustained a serious on-set injury while performing a stunt. He broke his ankle after falling short and slamming into a wall while leaping across a building gap.

Christopher McQuarrie is directing the sixth instalment of the Ethan Hunt spy saga. The film also stars Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monaghan. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby also join the cast.

A Paramount Pictures movie, it will be distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.