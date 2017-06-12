Tom Cruise’s The Mummy BEATS Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta at the box office – read details

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon‘s Raabta clashed with Tom Cruises’s The Mummy at the domestic box office when they released on June 9 together. Both the films got a good screen space, so we always expected them to fight it out at the ticket window and that’s what happened. However, looks like Tom Cruise has beaten Sushant Singh Rajput quite clearly. Yes, The Mummy has raked in a gross collection of Rs 29.50 crore at the Indian box office over the first weekend (according to Forbes). This is clearly much more than the gross first weekend collection of Raabta, which stands at Rs 22.62 crore.

While a Hollywood film beating a Bollywood movie is not uncommon, the fact that Raabta was beaten even after it had a better buzz and a larger screen space (1820 screens compared to The Mummy‘s 1500 screens) leaves us stumped! Yes, the franchise factor did help The Mummy rake in the moolah. However, Raabta‘s poor second half, faltering script and unimpressive subject did dent its chance of beating the Hollywood movie. The Mummy even got better reviews than Raabta, so the word of mouth publicity for The Mummy was even better and that helped it soar higher than Raabta. So all in all, the Hollywood movie convincingly beat the Bollywood film in all the departments. (ALSO READ – Tom Cruise’s The Mummy will TRUMP over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta and Rajkummar Rao’s Behen Hogi Teri at the box office)

The other release this week was Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan’s Behen Hogi Teri. Though the rom-com got good reviews and had a decent buzz, it found no takers at the box office. Looking at the current trends, we expect The Mummy to rake in around about Rs 60 crore (gross) at the Indian box office in its lifetime run, while Raabta should earn around about Rs 50 crore (gross). (ALSO READ – Raabta movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s crackling chemistry is the only highlight of this film)

