Tomb Raider to clash with Hate Story IV, to release on March 9

“Tomb Raider”, based on a popular reboot of a video game with the same name, will release in India a week before it opens in the US. The Warner Bros. Pictures project, featuring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, will release in India on March 9, read a statement. In the film, audiences will see Croft going in search of her father’s last known destination: a fabled tomb on a mystical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (ALSO READ: Manikarnika vs Avengers: Infinity War, Raid vs Tomb Raider: Here are Bollywood-Hollywood clashes of 2018)

“Tomb Raider” is directed by Roar Uthaug with Oscar-winner Graham King producing under his GK Films banner. The film also features Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu and Nick Frost.