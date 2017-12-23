Top 10 openers of all time: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai grabs the fifth spot

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has taken a bumper opening at the box office. Despite being a normal working day, the film raked in Rs 33.75 crore on its first day, which itself tells the story of Salman Khan’s star power. The film has become the sixth highest opener of all time and has beaten the collections of biggies like Dangal, Golmaal Again and Chennai Express.

Here’s the list of Top 10 openers

Happy New Year – Rs 44.97 crore

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – Rs 41 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Rs 40.35 crore

Sultan – Rs 36.54 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 33.75 crore

Chennai Express – Rs 33.12 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – Rs 32.93 crore

Dhoom 3 – Rs 32.22 crore

Golmaal Again – Rs 30.14 crore

Dangal – 29.78 crore

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai has Bollywood’s biggest action hero attempting to take down an army of enemies as he goes on an impossible mission to save nurses held as hostage in war-torn Iraq. The film opened to outstanding reviews from audiences and fans and the business is expected to exponentially grow over the huge Christmas holiday weekend. Tiger Zinda Hai opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with India Screen Count being a mammoth 4600. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai becomes the second highest opener of 2017 after Baahubali 2)

Commenting on the spectacular opening of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar says, “It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us. I’m delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India’s biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film across the country and giving us such huge thumbs up.”