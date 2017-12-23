Top 10 openers of all time: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai grabs the fifth spot

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has taken a bumper opening at the box office. Despite being a normal working day, the film raked in Rs 33.75 crore on its first day, which itself tells the story of Salman Khan’s star power. The film has become the sixth highest opener of all time and has beaten the collections of biggies like Dangal, Golmaal Again and Chennai Express.
Here’s the list of Top 10 openers
Happy New Year – Rs 44.97 crore
Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – Rs 41 crore
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Rs 40.35 crore
Sultan – Rs 36.54 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 33.75 crore
Chennai Express – Rs 33.12 crore
Ek Tha Tiger – Rs 32.93 crore
Dhoom 3 – Rs 32.22 crore
Golmaal Again – Rs 30.14 crore
Dangal – 29.78 crore
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai has Bollywood’s biggest action hero attempting to take down an army of enemies as he goes on an impossible mission to save nurses held as hostage in war-torn Iraq. The film opened to outstanding reviews from audiences and fans and the business is expected to exponentially grow over the huge Christmas holiday weekend. Tiger Zinda Hai opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with India Screen Count being a mammoth 4600. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai becomes the second highest opener of 2017 after Baahubali 2)