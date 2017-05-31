Top 6 style vibes to steal from Jhanvi Kapoor’s book of style!

Bollywood celebs are synonymous with striking looks, an impeccable style sense along with a generous dash of grace. While there is absolutely no dearth of stunning faces in tinsel town, style is certainly not up everyone’s alley. Amongst the new faces to take the fashion scene by a storm is the star kid, Jhanvi Kapoor. While her silver screen debut is highly anticipated, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter seems to have hit the genetic jackpot of good looks, grace, and poise, and distinctly resembles her mother. Enjoying a tremendous social presence, Jhanvi Kapoor is regularly snapped hobnobbing with the likes of Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra et al. Amping up the glamour quotient, this 20-year old millennial’s style book has been engaging and pulling us into the fold. With a mélange of looks to her credit, featuring attires by some high-profile designers, Jhanvi Kapoor strides in with an unmistakable flair of elegance and a serious whiff of confidence. An alumnus of the famed Lee Strasburg Theatre and Film Institute and a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, Jhanvi is slated to spell magic and is a diva in her own right. Here’s a quick tour on some of her stunning sartorial vibes.

Ethnic vibes

Playing the perfect millennial muse to ace designer Manish Malhotra, Jhanvi has donned some ethereal creations on numerous occasions. Flaunting a toned frame, Jhanvi has a signature elegance that evokes a wow every time.

Athleisure vibes

Making their big switch from workouts to hangouts, the thriving vibe of athleisure has been embraced widely. While nailing this vibe is tricky, Jhanvi strides in with her marvelous take on the same. Donning varied athleisure styles, Jhanvi seems to give the senior tinsel town millennials a serious run for their money.

Breezy vibes

Always dressed to the nines, Jhanvi has clinched this vibe too, on a number of occasions. The maxi dress got a new lease of life with Jhanvi’s style intervention.

From flaunting vibrant hues like tangerine to subtle pastel shades, Jhanvi has been snapped sashaying at the airport and exotic locales during her vacations in a breezy number.

Crisp and sultry party vibes

Tinsel town parties are fun and all about who’s wearing what and how! Joining her parents for some of the most high-profile parties, Jhanvi always brings her A-game to the fore and has been snapped wearing some fabulous short dresses that accentuate her lithe frame and a pretty face to the hilt.

Casual Street Style vibes

Street Style is versatile and slaying it in style, Jhanvi has emerged as the style icon for some of the most sought after looks.

Wearing a white choker top tucked neatly into a pair of blue slim fit trousers and keeping the minimal vibe going with nude heels, sling and bright lips, we would absolutely love to emulate this look.

In yet another casual dinner date with friends, Jhanvi was snapped wearing a black fitted dress and white sneakers.

High-end fashion vibes

Bustling into the fashion world with those expensive, high-end brands, Jhanvi was snapped wearing a white form-fitted dress flaunting her sensational frame and adding a bit of quirk with studded slippers from Gucci.

She was also snapped at the grand fashion show of international couturier Stephano Ricci in Florence with her fashionable mother in tow wearing a floor length and colorful number by Rippi Sethi that drew parallels to Katy Perry’s ensemble from the video Dark Horse.

Nailing the style vibe with her refined sense of fashion, Jhanvi Kapoor is the neo-fashionista who has got us hooked with her daring fashion choices.