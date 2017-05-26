Top 6 times Ranveer Singh gave Govinda a serious run for his money in the style game!

We are quite certain that Bollywood’s Bajirao, Ranveer Singh, is Govinda reincarnated, reinvented and rehashed and are tempted to say that he is GOVINDA 2.0! While his last flick, Befikre may have failed to cast a spell on the box office, the whacky dude is now busy with the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and will be seen sharing screen space with his ladylove, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor in the film. Known for his extremely affable charm and outrageous antics, Ranveer Singh is a delight to be around. His sheer ability to pull of the most atrocious (seemingly, so!) ensembles a la Govinda style but with a SASSY SWAGGER is what makes him stand out from the current crop of actors. When he is not keeping the grapevine busy with gossip about his relationship with Deepika Padukone, he is seen raising a stylish storm and experimenting with his looks, in tandem with his stylist, Nitasha Gaurav.

Bustling with energy, Ranveer Singh loves enchanting the fashion pundits and audience alike with his antics, #OMFG style moments, a classic well-groomed beard and longish hair. Playing the perfect muse to some of the eccentric designers out there, Ranveer is single-handedly pushing the envelope of contemporary fashion for Indian men, which is quite understated at the present. While we simply cannot stop raving about the actor’s innate ability to pull off almost anything, Ranveer is rightfully India’s answer to the West’s Lady Gaga! So brace yourselves as we take you on an insane style ride of the eclectic man called RANVEER SINGH!

Hip Hop…and happening?

At the launch of a Jack & Jones store in the city, Ranveer Singh stunned everyone with his colourful take on style with a yellow vest captioned Hip Hop in Hindi, teamed with drop-crotch monochrome skinnies and gloves, pink trainers, a top knot and quirky pair of shades. We could just manage a big WOAH! Enough said!

Winter Hai..Don’t Care!

Wearing a Demobaza ensemble, when the rest of Mumbai was feeling the chills, Ranveer’s snazzy look featured an olive green colored vest, grey drop-crotch skinnies, high sneakers, a cap and a glove. Ranveer Singh made everyone wonder as to what he was wearing! Nonetheless, experimental to the core, this look bears a signature stamp, and can only be pulled off by Ranveer Singh. Don’t even bother to try this at home.

Monotone Diaries

Well, if the riot of colors was too much for you, take a breather with this monotone look of Ranveer Singh. Going brown from top to toe, RS’s look featured a beanie, sporty vest and joggers along with a pair of white trainers. Ranveer Singh pulled off this subtle look’ with so much elan!

Color Blocking like nobody does it

Ranveer Singh’s quirky take on yet another trend of the season – colour blocking – gave it a whole new meaning. With a green tee, blue Addidas skinnies, a burgundy Fedora and square yellowish-orange coloured shades, Ranveer seemed to have been inspired by a box of crayons. The white trainers though balanced the riot of colours perfectly! Once again, he nailed it!

Black’s back!

A raging trend of the season, Athleisure, that has made its foray from the runway to celeb wardrobes and then our closets, was in for a snazzy surprise when Ranveer Singh decided to pep it up! Pulling off a basic athleisure style of a black tee, joggers, and white trainers, Ranveer decided to ‘COAT’ it with a longline coat that featured a glossy half and a much tamer Adidas printed half! A furry cap and shades rounded up his All-Black-look!

Athleisure – lucid and bright

In yet another sporty look, Ranveer Singh took his much-loved trend a notch higher by pairing a fluorescent tee with Macho Man emblazoned across it with red skinnies and white sneakers. Do not miss the RS cap and those perky shades.

Displaying quite a broad spectrum of looks, Ranveer Singh has redefined styles like no other actor in tinsel town would! Leaving his contemporaries wide-eyed, Ranveer Singh, a self-confessed Govinda fan, is lending his refined aesthetics to the style game and making us swoon! We say bring it on, Ranveer!