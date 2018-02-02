Touch Chesi Chudu meta review: Ravi Teja’s performance is the highlight in this predictable story, declare critics

Touch Chesi Chudu has been one of the most awaited Telugu films. And why wouldn’t it be? It stars the super talented Ravi Teja, Rashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor. The fact that Ravi Teja was set to play a cop had fans super excited! The trail too promised some high octane action stunts. The film is about a cop who uses modern technology to solve crimes. After much fanfare the movie has finally hit theatres and here’s what the critics have to say. Also Read: Touch Chesi Chudu teaser: Ravi Teja is back as a no-nonsense cop in this mass entertainer

According to Times Of India, “The first half, barring a few laughs, is full of cliches and is awfully predictable. The romantic sequences between Ravi Teja and Raashi Khanna leaves a lot to be desired. While the film moves forward on a good pace, the writing lacks creativity. Hopefully the second half would have something more to offer.”

According to Fan’s reaction on IBIT, “Ravi Teja has delivered an electrifying performance and his action and comic timing are the highlights of Touch Chesi Chudu. Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor impress you with their glamour and chemistry with the mass maharaja.”

According to a review on Chitramala, Ravi Teja has proved his acting chops once again “Ravi Teja is superb as Karthikeya which has two shades as a Police and a family person. He is good right from his look and body language to his diction. Rashi Khanna as Pushpa is good. She looks gorgeous. Satyam Rajesh as Karthikeya’s friend is nice. Seerat Kapoor entertained in a glamorous role. Murali Sharma is as usual in his commissioner role. Vennela Kishore, Giri and others are humorous. The guys who acted as Villain and his son are good. Actors who did other roles are fine.”

All in all, Touch Chesi chudu has proved to be a masala entertainer although predictable.