Tough luck Deepika Padukone! Priyanka Chopra reclaims the title of being the ‘Sexiest Asian Woman of 2017’

Last year it was Deepika Padukone who was declared as the Sexiest Asian Woman In The World in the annual poll conducted by London-based weekly Eastern Eye. It was the first time DP had won the coveted title on this list and it was all thanks to her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return Of The Xander Cage which helped her put her face on the global map. But guess there’s nobody who can outdo Priyanka Chopra for long. After achieving global domination with Hollywood films and American TV show ‘Quantico’, our desi girl, who has been consistently winning the tag of being the Sexiest Asian Woman for 5 years in a row, is back to reclaim her top ranking on the list. Yes, 2017’s yearly round of up 50 Sexiest Asian Woman of the world has just hit the web and there…there…PC is back on No. 1, dethroning last year’s winner DP, who has now been pushed to No. 3. Also read: Deepika Padukone STEALS Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Sexiest Asian Woman’ title in this UK poll

A thrilled PC took to Twitter and dedicated this title to her mum and dad as she tweeted, “I should thank my mom and dad for this award…lol! It’s purely their genetics and also the immense love you guys give me every single time which has put me on top of the list 5 times over. Thank you @EasternEye… you do know how to flatter a girl!.” Here, check out the tweet below:

I should thank my mom and dad for this award…lol! It’s purely their genetics and also the immense love you guys give me every single time which has put me on top of the list 5 times over. Thank you @EasternEye… you do know how to flatter a girl! #AsjadNazirSexyList2017 https://t.co/iy3JUWQswW — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 7, 2017

Eastern Eye newspaper 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2017 top 6. Full list out in newspaper on Friday December 8. #EasternEye #PriyankaChopra 1. Priyanka Chopra

2. Nia Sharma

3. Deepika Padukone

4. Alia Bhatt

5. Mahira Khan

6. Drashti Dhami. — Eastern Eye (@EasternEye) December 6, 2017

Interestingly, Deepika has been ranked not just below Priyanka but also a one step behind TV actress Nia Sharma who’s surprisingly on No. 2. Now what does this mean to Deepika? You can answer it better than us. Shoot your comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.