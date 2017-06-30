TRAGIC! Mahima Choudhury’s cousin brother Surya Pratap Singh and his wife Aanchal die in a car crash

Mahima Choudhury’s cousin brother Surya Pratap Singh and his wife Aanchal died in a car crash that took place on Tuesday. The actress’ relatives’ car was smashed by a bus. Mahima’s uncle, Ashok Kumar, who was also present in the car at the time of the accident, is meanwhile battling for life in a hospital. He is in a critical condition, having been severely injured in the crash.

Surya Pratap Singh, his wife Aanchal and father Ashok Kumar were travelling on the Meerut-Hapur road near Lohia farmhouse on Tuesday afternoon when their car was hit by a bus. While Surya died on the spot, Aanchal breathed her last in the hospital that she was admitted to. Ashok, on the other hand, is fighting to make it.

According to a report on TOI, an investigating officer at Kharkhauda police station, Inder Pal Singh was quoted as saying, “The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when a bus collided with their car, which was being driven by Surya Pratap Singh. While he died on the spot, Aanchal and Ashok Kumar were rushed to a private hospital. Aanchal died late on Tuesday night and Ashok Kumar was referred to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he is struggling for life.”

As expected, everyone in the family is in a state of shock. Mahima, who is Surya Pratap’s paternal aunt’s daughter, is expected to attend the last rites of her cousin brother and sister-in-law.