Trailer of Shah Rukh and Anushka’s Jab Harry Met Sejal to be attached with Salman’s Tubelight?

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma‘s love story, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, has a name now and if DNA is to be believed, it’s a confirmed one. It is called Jab Harry Met Sejal. Yes, the name is kinda blah but you never know, it’s Imtiaz and so we are keeping our hopes up. But we are here to tell you yet another important news about the film, apart from its title. According to DNA, the trailer of the film will be attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight, which releases on June 23. (Also read: Salman Khan has got something interesting to say about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tubelight)

Quoting a source, the daily reports, “The trailer is ready, too, and will be attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight. The theatrical promo unveils with a grand event around June 19 or 20.” Now that’s amazing but definitely not surprising at all. The reason being that Salman Khan was the one who released the first look of the film, along with its release date. We even told you how the idea of doing so struck him. They were casually having an evening chat session when Salman proposed to reveal the first look. His tweet read…

.@iamsrk ki film aa Rahi hai . Date Maine decide kar di hai . Title tum log decide kardo . Best of luck @AnushkaSharma#ImtiazAlipic.twitter.com/kjBSkjIMC2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 29, 2016

So it doesn’t shock us at all that the trailer of the film is being attached to Tubelight. But what is giving us gooseflesh is the fact that this EID will be epic. For one, Shah Rukh Khan has a magical cameo in the film (he plays a magician) and second, Salman had said in one of his interviews that it comes at a rather crucial stage in the film. That has got us damn excited anyway and now, we will even get to watch the trailer of his next film. Yay!