From solid colours to floral prints, Katrina Kaif’s style experiment gets a thumbs up from us

Ever since the British beauty Katrina Kaif set her foot in Bollywood back in 2003, the actress has been upping her style game. Kat later received fame with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya as she was seen opposite Salman Khan and ever since then the actress has been unstoppable. If you are a Katrina Kaif fan, you would know the love she shares for solid dresses, especially red. During her initial years in Bollywood, Kat was seen playing it safe when it comes to her styling. She was seen sticking to solid and plain dresses and refused to experiment with her look. However, in a few years after that, we saw a drastic change in Kat's fashion choices.

While from simple solid attires Kat shifted to sequined ones, she had great difficulty experimenting with her look on the red carpet. It was during the promotions of her film Fitoor back in 2016, then Jagga Jasoos in 2017, where we saw the major change. Kat was seen experimenting with floral prints and colours. The actress was seen opting for never seen before attires, some of which left us floored, while some failed to impress us. However, watching the diva up her style game was a sure treat. Check out her before and after pictures below:

After romancing with florals during the promotions of Jagga Jassos, Kat was seen exploring the world of prints during Tiger Zinda Hai promotions. The actress’ latest fashion choices have left us floored and making us wonder what’s next.