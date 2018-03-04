Trending Tunes: Kartik Aaryan’s Dil Chori and Tiger Shroff’s Mundiyan are a hit this week

We are back with another segment of Trending Tunes. After a long time our segment is overflowing with new songs. You will also find a surprise entry from the long-released Padmaavat. Then there is some Himmesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh magic through recreated songs. You know the drill…turn up the volume and forget your worries for a bit.

Holi – Padmaavat

This song comes at a very important juncture in the film, and so far it was only the audio version was available. The song features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, playing Rani Padmavati and Raja Rawal Singh respectively, as they give us a glimpse of the two characters’ royal romance. The number has been crooned by Richa Sharma and Shail Hada gorgeously. Of course we all know that the melody has been composed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself.

Dil Chori – Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety

We definitely underestimated this song. The recreated version of Dil Chori is climbing up and up on the music charts and is now trending on number 2 on iTunes. We thought the song won’t be that popular. This number from SKTKS is being touted as Yo Yo Honey Singh’s comeback song. It has a very fun vibe and you will definitely find it playing at parties you go to these days.

Mundiyan – Baaghi 2

The song has not only managed to bring back the memories associated with the hit Punjabi pop Mundiyan Toh Bachke but has also turned out to become one hot affair with Tiger and Disha doing everything to get your eyes hooked onto their chemistry. Sandeep Shirodkar has recreated Punjabi MC’s track. Navraj Hans, Palak Muchhal have done their best to live up to the vocals of Labh Janjua.

Dil Jaane Na – Dil Junglee

The reason is we are getting to hear Mohit Chauhan after a long time. He may not be as prolific as others but Mohit’s charm is undisputed. Dil Jaane Na is a very breezy song, and will remind you of his superhit track, Dil Dooba Dooba in some parts. He is accompanied by singer Neeti Mohan. The song is written by Abhiruchi Chand and music is composed by Abhishek Arora.

Naam Hai Mera – Hate Story 4

Urvashi Rautela was first seen grooving to Aashiq banaya apne from a film by the same name and now we have Naam hai tera from Tera Suroor. The original number was sung by Himesh himself but the remix has Neeti Mohan crooning. Lyrics have also been tweaked a bit. It’s now Naam hai mera, which, we guess, is to go with the gender change in the writing.

