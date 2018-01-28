Trending Tunes: Katrina Kaif’s Tera Noor and Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar are a hit this week

An edition of Trending Tunes featuring fresh songs majorly seems to be a distant idea at the moment. Bollywood is yet to churn out melodies in 2018 that will set music charts on fire. But this week, we aren’t complaining about that. One of the most powerful songs, featuring Katrina Kaif, of 2017 has finally been released on video. And we finally have the pleasure have watching Ghoomar, featuring Deepika Padukone on the big screen after Padmaavat’s release. So, this set of Trending Tunes is dedicated to two of the most powerful women in Indian cinema – on screen and offscreen.

Tera Noor – Tiger Zinda Hai

This kickass number from TZH was kept under wraps for rightful reasons by the makers. This Sufiyana number plays in the background during the most kickass scene in the action film. Katrina Kaif enters a building polluted with terrorists and kicks their ass in a whole of 3 minutes. This is not a dance number. This is not a groovy track. It is an anthem for women. It is the kind of song that will pump you up and probably make you think about taking krav-maga classes. I can’t think of a more powerful voice than Jyoti Nooran to croon this number. Move over, Swag Se Swagat, this is Vishal-Shekhar’s best piece this year. A big round of applause for lyricist Irshad Kamil for the beautiful lyrics.

Ghoomar – Padmaavat

Well, be it Padmaavat, but we can’t be happier that the film and this song was released on the big screen. If you loved watching this song on YouTube, you are going to be blown away by the aura of it on the big screen. Sanjay Leela Bhansali music composition is just as commendable as his direction. We have said every praise about this song that we could. Now is just the time to take pride in the fact that this film is running in theaters and make Ghoomar a bigger hit than it was.

Dil Chori Sadda – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

We are coming at that point where we don’t know whether to be impressed by the recreation or complain about another remade song. Well, the silver lining is that many kids from the new generation don’t know about this song by Anand Raj Anand. And this song is so awesome that everyone should know about it. So, thanks to Yo Yo Honey Singh for this revival.

Ban Ja Rani – Tumhari Sulu

The lovely, mellow ditty is still ruling the hearts and charts. The power of music is strong with this one. It has been weeks since Tumhari Sulu released, but this number is still a favourite. It is running on number 6 on iTunes and number 4 on Saavn. Guru Randhawa, take a bow!

Binte Dil – Padmaavat

The music video for the song is not out yet but you are going to love it when you watch it in the theaters. This song certainly has the potential to become a chart topper. We get to hear a very different and refreshing texture of Arijit Singh’s voice.

Which one is your favourite? Tell us in comments below.