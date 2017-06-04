Trending Tunes: Katrina Kaif’s Ullu Ka Pattha and Salman Khan’s Naach Meri Jaan are a this week

This round of Trending Tunes is going to be so much fun. We have so many new songs that have come out last week, and most of them are good. At least the ones featured on this list. The first song from Jagga Jasoos is out, and hits the right chords, that is if you are a little crazy in your ways, or else you’d think WTH is happening. But watching Katrina and Ranbir dance is a delight. Then we have the second song from Tubelight to enrich our musical taste. So, you know the drill, turn up the volume, and forget the world for a few minutes.

Ullu Ka Pattha (Jagga Jasoos)

The song feature the lead pair Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor doing some of the quirkiest dance steps ever. It is fun to watch. The ditty has been composed by Pritam, and he has only raised our hopes even more for the rest of the songs from the album. Arijit Singh has lent his voice proving that he can handle any style, any genre of music with ease. Nikhita Gandhi’s voice blends in perfectly with Arijit. Lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya hit home.

Naach Meri Jaan (Tubelight)

Pritam is on a roll. He has so many songs from his bank in this list today. Salman fans are totally grooving on the track. We also have to credit Remo D’Souza’s choreography here. You have got to try some of these quirky steps with your sibling. The music has a certain old world charm, as the plot of the film is set in 1960’s. Salman looks utterly cute in the entire song.

Radio (Tuebelight)

First a teaser was released, then before the full fledged trailer, the first song was unveiled. Titled Radio, the ditty has been composed by Pritam, whose previous successful collaborations with Salman Khan includes Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Though not as perfect as Selfie Le Le Re, Radio has it’s own innocent charm. With the release of the trailer of Tubelight, the popularity of Radio has only increased.

Raabta Title Track

Deepika adds oomph and sexiness to this peppy number. She is a good friend of producer Homi Adajania, having previously worked with him in Finding Fanny, and agreed to do this special number for Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The title track is everything zany and sexy! Even the lead pair could not stop the attention from shifting away from them to Deepika. Lovely rendition of the hit song from Agent Vinod. No wonder it is on number three on iTunes, as of now.

Teri Yaadon Mein (Behen Hogi Teri)

Just like every other couple, in the video, you see Shruti and Rajkummar do all those things that lovers usually do – from finding ways to be with each other for most of the time to goofing around with each other. That’s exactly what this song is all about. Yasser Desai, Pawni Pandey & Yash Narvekar have sung the song and Yash Narvekar & Amit Dhanani have penned down the lyrics.

