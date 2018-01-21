Trending Tunes: Maniesh Paul’s Harjai and Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar are hit this week

BollywoodLife’s Trending Tunes is back after a short vacation. With the lack of good new songs in the industry, we thought to wait it out. With upcoming releases of films like Padman, Padmaavat, Aiyaary we are gifted with a few good songs to listen to. Not very impressed by Bollywood at the moment, but something is better than nothing. So, let us check out the top 5 picks of this week.

Harjai

This single by Maniesh Paul and Iulia Vantur is taking the internet by storm. It is almost impossible to believe that Iulia has sung so well in Hindi. Maniesh, too, is a revelation. He will stun you with his singing abilities. The music video is a good watch.

Ghoomar – Padmavati

The song has Deepika Padukone doing the folk dance, Ghoomar. The rustic touch brought to the song while maintaining the aesthetics of modern musical instruments is commendable. While the song might not have that quality of Pinga or Dola Re, that you listen to it on repeat, it sure is one of most memorable melodies composed by SLB.

Ban Ja Rani – Tumhari Sulu

Tumhari Sulu has opened to rave response from the audience and critics. This means that the popularity of the saccharine sweet number Ban Ja Rani is only going to increase.

Nachle Na – Dil Junglee



Guru Randhawa has become a household name after the fantastic success of Ban Ja Rani from Tumhari Sulu. He has quite a few projects lined up that are about to give him his due credit in the industry. Is Nachle Na from Dil Juunglee one of those songs that will strengthen his position in the industry? We will leave that up to you to decide. We see Taapsee and Saqib having the time of their lives in a club. It seems like that Taapsee is playing first-time-drunk and Saqib is having a tough time handling her. It is so going to remind you of night outs with your friends. Guru Randhawa and Neeti Mohan’s voice blend in well with the vibe of the ditty.

Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai

Swag Se Swagat has broken another record. It has become the Indian music video to clock in the fastest 200 million views. Certainly, a time to rejoice for Vishal and Shekhar. The listeners are loving this song and you sure can hear it play at parties and clubs. The way Katrina Kaif sways in the song will make you watch the video multiple times. Salman Khan’s swag is on point – as if there is any other way we know him.



Which one is your jam? Tell us in comments below! And stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates!