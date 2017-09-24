Trending Tunes: Mohanlal’s Entammede Jimikki Kammal and Varun Dhawan’s Aa Toh Sahi are hit this week

It’s Sunday again, which means it’s time for Trending Tunes on Bollywoodlife. We are back with another round up of best of the best songs this week. It is one of those editions when we make an exception for a song. This time it is a song that has been going viral all over the world. So you know the drill, turn the volume up, and let’s get this party started.

Entammede Jimikki Kammal – Velipadinte Pusthakam

Even fans who have no idea what the lyrics of this number mean are grooving to the beats. Your news feed must also be full of videos of your friends and acquaintances lip syncing and dancing on the song. Well, why don’t you join the merry as well. Begin your Sunday with this groovy number and shake a leg. The song has crossed more than 20 million views in a span of less than a week.

Aa Toh Sahi – Judwaa 2

This romantic number has Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu being the perfect beach bums. Neha Kakkar’s voice is magical. She provides the groovy zest to the Judwaa 2 song. Meet Bros are perfect for this Varun Dhawan film.

Sapna Re – Secret Superstar

Sapna Re is high on melody. The music of the song is composed by Amit Trivedi and is sung by Meghna Mishra. The lyrics of the song are written by Kausar Munir. This feel good song talks about the endless dreams we have as an innocent child. They say when you are young you believe possibilities are endless.

Banjara – Chef

There are scenes where Saif’s character is shown cooking, and they will make you mouth water. Banjara is composed by Raghu Dixit to the lyrics of Ankur Tewari, and is sung by Vishal Dadlani.

Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 – Judwaa 2

Adding to the fact that we are still not over the 90’s, here is another song taking us back to the era. The sequel to Judwaa, titled Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, not just rehashes the story but also remakes 2 of the most popular songs from the first film. The first of the two, Cha;ti Hai Kya 9 se 12 is out, and fans are loving it. The song is trending on iTunes and YouTube. One good thing about the song is the fact that it also changes the lyrics to Chalta Hai Kya 9 Se 12, thus giving girls a total tapori song for themselves. Dev Negi & Neha Kakkar’s voice goes perfectly with the song.

