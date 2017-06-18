Trending Tunes: Salman Khan’s Main Agar and Tiger Shroff’s Main Hoon are a hit this week

We are back to make your Sunday morning musical. Pritam is ruling the music charts this week with two movies. Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos and Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has Pritam as the music composer. And of course, Arijit Singh is again there on this week’s trending tunes. We have forgotten the time when Arijit Singh was not there on the list (we are not complaining). So, let us look at the five of the best songs from the last week. You know the drill, turn the volume as high as you can, and forget your worries for some time.

Main Agar (Tubelight)

We get our first proper look at the Chinese actress Zhu Zhu who stars in a key role in Tubelight. So, far we have only seen a small glimpse of the actress in Tubelight trailer. And well, we could not have asked for a better ditty than Main Agar to introduce her. We also get to meet Matin Ray Tangu in this song, Composed by Pritam, Atif Aslam voices this melodious song.

Main Hoon (Munna Michael)

Get ready to dance with this fantastic number. Tiger Shroff shows off his dancing prowess in Main Hoon from Munna Michael, and he is certainly the best dancer we have in Bollywood. Main Hoon is a tribute to Michael Jackson, King of Pop. Siddharth Mahadevan powerful voice pumps up the song. Tanishk Baagchi has composed the music.

Main Tera Boyfriend (Raabta)

The full music video of Main Tera Boyfriend has been released. Which means more of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sexy abs. Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar & Meet Bros. croon this perfect party number. Main Tera Boyfriend to Sushant Singh Rajput is what Sheila Ki Jawaani was to Katrina Kaif. He owns the music video with his hotness.

Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Another one that will be remembered for the music video more than the music. This song is high quirky quotient. We see Ranbir Kapoor at his goofy best and pull off some of the slickest, wackiest, and cutest dance moves ever.The song has been composed by Pritam and has been sung by two of the most talented singers of this generation Arijit Singh and Amit Mishra. You’d find yourself chuckling at one point while watching this song.

Tinka Tinka Dil Mera (Tubelight)

…and you’d find yourself crying while listening to this one. In the music video we see a teary eyed Salman Khan remembering his on-screen brother, and boy those visuals are enough to make you feel emotional. Then there is the melancholic melody by Pritam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice. The song already has 2 million views on YouTube and its popularity is only going to increase.

Come back next week for more!