Trending Tunes: Salman Khan’s Radio and Deepika Padukone’s Raabta are a hit this week

We are back with another segment of Trending Tunes. Finally, a new song has entered the list and brought in a freshness to the music charts all over and that too featuring Salman Khan. Half Girlfriend songs have moved back on the list, but also to be reminded that fans are still listening to them on loop, especially the quintessential romance melody Baarish. Deepika Padukone made sure she doesn’t go missing from Bollywood for too long, by making an appearance in Raabta. And dayumm, the song is still trending like crazy. Well, here is our roundup of best songs for this week!

Radio (Tuebelight)

Makers are following the same path as Sultan. First a teaser was released, then before the full fledged trailer, the first song has been unveiled. Titled Radio, the ditty has been composed by Pritam, whose previous successful collaborations with Salman Khan includes Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Though not as perfect as Selfie Le Le Re, Radio has it’s own innocent charm. You’d sure find yourself humming it once you have heard it. And don’t be scared to shake a leg along with Salman on the tunes of Radio as you listen to it. Radio is trending on number 3 on YouTube.

Raabta Title Track

Deepika adds oomph and sexiness to this peppy number. She is a good friend of filmmaker Homi Adajania, having previously worked with him in Finding Fanny, and agreed to do this special number for Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The title track is everything zany and sexy! Even the lead pair could not stop the attention from shifting away from them to Deepika. Lovely rendition of the hit song from Agent Vinod. No wonder it is on number three on iTunes, as of now.

Baarish (Half Girlfriend)

The Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer released last Friday, and thus the popularity of the song is only going to increase. The song is on number 6 on iTunes and Number 1 on Saavn, and rightfully so. The melody is the kind which you can listen to all day long – on loop. Add to it the chemistry shared by the lead pair, and you’d be spending your internet data on replaying the music video over and over again. Hats off to Tanishk Bagchi for creating this romantic number, that instantly steals the heart.

Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan (Raabta)

What makes the track heart wrenching is Arijit Singh’s vocals. He is simply a genius! He can put emotions in every line that he utters and that makes you feel the pain Kriti and Sushant are going through in the song. It’s a breakup track which has the two parting with a heavy heart.

Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi (Guest iin London)

Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi is a typical fun Punjabi party track, that has become an essential in many mainstream Bollywood movies and to be entirely honest a for a perfect Sunday as well. The track has all the four principal leads – Kartik, Kriti, Rawal and Azmi – but the focus is on the younger leads. The song is composed by Raghav Sachar with lyrics written by Kumaar. Raghav himself has crooned the track along with Tarannum Mallik and boy have they done a fab job.

Until next time, Keep trending Keep tuning! We will come up with a better catchphrase. Promise!