Trending Tunes: Shah Rukh Khan’s Radha and Akshay Kumar’s Hans Mat Pagli are a hit this week

We are back with another peppy roundup of the best songs from the last week. We have a couple of new entries to maintain the freshness, and a few older entries to make use of the replay option on your devices. We can assume that water is pouring down from the sky right outside your window, so we tried our best to compile the best songs that will go with the rainy weather. You know the drill… turn up the music and forget your worries for a few minutes.

Radha (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

With 16 million views on YouTube, the song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is also trending on itunes. What an evolution of Radha, Bollywood has seen! Isn’t it? This Radha song is peppy and will make you shake a leg. The two leads dance and make merry on the streets of Prague. The picturesque locales go well with the melodious music. With Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pritam and Imtiaz Ali reunite after Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal.

Hans Mat Pagli (Toilet – Ek Prem Katha)

We have all seen this quote written on back of a truck, which is now a song. You’d think that the song would be rowdy by the title of it, but instead it is very mellow and sweet. A good romantic song to listen to while the water drizzles outside your window on this rainy Sunday. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s chemistry doesn’t look off. Sonu Nigam’s voice is what perfection should be defined as.

Hawa Hawa (Mubarakan)

Another week, another rehashed song. We can’t remember when was the last time there was not a remake of a song on our list of Trending Tunes. Thankfully, this one is a great song, which you’d love to listen and blare it through your speakers. We get a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz’s chemistry in the video and we are loving it. Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar’s voices bring the perfect energy to the number.

Kooke Kawn (Mom)

Kooke Kawn, from Mom, has been composed by AR Rahman. Unlike the melancholic vibe that the film has, this one is full of life – an out and out party track. We see Sajal Ali put on her dancing shoes and party on the beats of Kooke Kawn, sung by Sukhwinder Singh. There is some rap by Blaaze too in the song. Sridevi is also there in the song, who comes to pick up her daughter from the party. She walks in the party all dazed and confused by the noise, and starts looking for her daughter, as the song ends.

Jhumri Talaiyya (Jagga Jasoos)

Music composer, Pritam, has brought quirkiness to the music, keeping up with the style of the characters. Jhumri Talaiyya has Katrina and Ranbir hiding under wooden baskets, without their clothes – watch the song to know why! Unlike the other upbeats songs in the film, this one is more mellow and sweet. The lyrics are weirdly cute, for instance – “Mera gaon Jhumri Talaiyya, tera gaon shayad Timbaktu”.

Which one is your favourite?