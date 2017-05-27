Trending Tunes: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Main Tera Boyfriend and Salman Khan’s Radio are a hit this week

We are back with another roundup of best songs from the last week. These songs have been trending on top on various music charts. Melodious Ek Vaari Aa is still on the lips of fans, and that is a good thing with the release of the film just around the corner. With the release of Tubelight trailer, the popularity of the song Radio is only going to increase. In the coming weeks, expect more songs from Tubelight to feature on this list. For now, these are the 5 songs that should make your day a musical one!

Main Tera Boyfriend (Raabta)

Four words! Sushant Singh Rajput’s abs! If that is not reason enough for you to watch this song, then you should know that these recreation of Na Na Na Na by J Star is darn good to the ears as well. You’ll find yourself tapping your foot along with the beats. There is an ongoing controversy around the song, and we are waiting to see how that turns out to be.

Ek Vaari Aa (Raabta)

This is another song from Kriti Sanon-Sushant’s film that you will love to listen on loop. Pritam has composed the number, and you don’t have to Google to know that. His flavour of music is very much recognisable in Ik Vaari Aa. Sung by Arijit Singh, this song is the mandatory Arijit track in Raabta. We feel Amitabh Bhattacharya can do better than this when it comes to lyrics.

Radio (Tubelight)

Released 11 days ago the song featuring Salman Khan has over 15 million views already. Remo D’Souza’s choreography makes this song a visual treat while of course Pritam’s music is pleasant as ever. Kamaal Khan, Amit Mishra have sung the lyrics with additional vocals provided by Akashdeep Sengupta.

Tashreef (Bank Chor)

A fun music video where we see Riteish Deshmukh get his ass whooped! While the quirky lyrics don’t make for a very hum-worthy track, they indeed complement the feel of the film and offer an insight into the characters’ plight. Crooned in a ‘Saigal’ like baritone, by Rochak Kohli, who has also composed the music for it, the song was written by Adheesh Verma.

Teri Yaadon Mein (Behen Hogi Teri)

Just like every other couple, in the video, you see Shruti and Rajkummar do all those things that lovers usually do – from finding ways to be with each other for most of the time to goofing around with each other. That’s exactly what this song is all about. Yasser Desai, Pawni Pandey & Yash Narvekar have sung the song and Yash Narvekar & Amit Dhanani have penned down the lyrics.

Which one is your favourite?