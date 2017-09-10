Trending Tunes: Varun Dhawan’s Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 and Ajay Devgn’s Mere Rashke Qamar are hit this week

We are back with 5 of our musical picks from the last week. India seems to be loving Mere Rashke Qamar quite a lot. We have another remake in our list today, and so we have another number by Arijit Singh. Seriously, nothing against Arijit, but this dude is singing every second song in Bollywood. It has been weeks since there was no remake of a song on out list. C’mon Bollywood, you can do better. And also, we love Arijit but hope he maintains an exclusivity now. Without further adieu, here are top 5 picks from last week.

Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadshaho

The song released over a month ago. The movie released last week, and yet, Mere Rashke Qamar remains on top of iTunes music chart. Well, it is indeed Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan who knows how to weave magic and cast a spell. We don’t see any song breaking this spell by Mere Rashke Qamar anytime soon. Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz’s sizzling chemistry helped the song get over 77 million views on YouTube. Wowza!

Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 – Judwaa 2

After rocking the music charts with Tan Tana Tan remake, Judwaa 2 brings back the flavour of Oonchi Hai Building. The remade song is groovy and upbeat, but that kitsch factor might be missing. Also, a lot people are singing the lyrics as “Aaja Aaja Aaja Mere SAAGAR Wale Raja”. Odd, right? Well, it is SWAGGER wale Raja. Thank us later!

Aaj Zid – Aksar 2

Surprisingly, the song is trending on YouTube. While the musical caliber of the song might not be at par, it is a visual delight. Arijit Singh lends his voice to this sultry number. Mithoon’s music and Sayeed Quadri’s lyrics don’t live up to the benchmark set by themselves. All in all the song is a decent one!

Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 – Judwaa 2

Adding to the fact that we are still not over the 90’s, here is another song taking us back to the era. The sequel to Judwaa, titled Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, not just rehashes the story but also remakes 2 of the most popular songs from the first film. The first of the two, Cha;ti Hai Kya 9 se 12 is out, and fans are loving it. The song is trending on iTunes and YouTube. One good thing about the song is the fact that it also changes the lyrics to Chalta Hai Kya 9 Se 12, thus giving girls a total tapori song for themselves. Dev Negi & Neha Kakkar’s voice goes perfectly with the song.

Haseena Parkar – Tere bina

The song begins with Haseena and her husband’s first night. The song sets the tune just right. It’s a lilting melody and will catch your attention soon.

Which one is your favourite? Tell us in comments below!