Triple celebration! Padmaavat becomes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s first Rs 300 crore film

Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmaavat achieved a remarkable feat at the Indian box office by entering the coveted Rs 300 crore club today. It’s remarkable because the film doesn’t star any Khan, who are known to bring that amount of moolah with their movies. With this Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer have got their first Rs 300 crore movie. Surely, it is something that they would proudly show off in their resumes. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial has become the seventh film to achieve this feat after Baahubali 2, PK, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. As far as the worldwide box office goes, Padmaavat now stands at a total of Rs 585 crore.

Based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat, the movie faced resistance from its early stages due to a misinformation campaign and rumour-mongering. Despite these challenges, the film managed to overcome all odds and made it to the theatres. ALSO READ: Padmaavat, Baahubali 2, Dangal: 7 films which entered the coveted Rs 300 crore club

Talking about the film’s success, Ranveer had earlier said, “I am enjoying it. I don’t get too carried away with success and neither do I get bogged down by the failure. What’s important for me is that you deliver on your promise to the audience.” He further added, “I have pledged myself to try and be the best entertainer that I can possibly be and to see the kind of response, love, praise that people are showering on the performance, it’s extremely heartening for me and it’s filled me with more motivation to go out and work even harder and keep doing good work.

In the film, Deepika played the character of Rani Padmvati, while Shahid played her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh. As for Ranveer, he essayed the character of menacing Alauddin Khilji. The film also starred Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad in pivotal roles.