Trisha – Nivin Pauly’s Hey Jude officially launched in Goa today

Finally, Trisha’s much awaited debut in Malayalam cinema takes off today, The film was officially inaugurated in Goa with the crew present at the Pooja. The lead cast – Nivin Pauly and Trisha weren’t present. It’s not only Trisha’s first film in Malayalam cinema but also her first film with Nivin Pauly! Two powerhouses of talent – this is going to be one exciting project. It’s helmed by award winning director – Shyama Prasad. The film’s tagline reads – Be yourself. Love will find you. The first look of Hey Jude had a fun, quirky, vibrant feel to it. The film is about love, healing, self-discovery and transformation. We can’t wiat for the first look poster. Also Read: Hey Jude first look: Nivin Pauly-Trisha Krishnan ask you to be yourself to find true love

This is just one the many projects both star are shooting for. Interestingly, both stars have several movies in their kitty. Trisha has Mohini, a horror comedy, Garjanai, the remake of NH10, Sathuranga Vettai 2 opposite Arvind Swamy, 96 opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Samay 2 opposite Chiyaan Vikram! As for Nivin Pualy, He has Richie coming up, Moothon and Kayamkulam Kochunni. Fans have alreayd begun reatcing to the launch fo Hey Jude

Pooja launch of @NivinOfficial – @trishtrashers new Malayalam film directed by award winning director #ShyamaPrasad kickstarted in Goa today pic.twitter.com/ofxfOe3v6E — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 3, 2017

Congrats & all d best @NivinOfficial@trishtrashers 4 ur Nxt Malayalam movie with director #ShyamPrasad starts from today:) god bless:) — Annamalai (Suchu) (@actor_annamalai) July 3, 2017

So how excited are you about Hey Jude? From the looks of it, this si going to be the most fun project of Malayalm cinema. Love stories will take on a new twist and we are excited!

Stay tuned for more updates on Hey Jude only on Bollywoodlife.