Trolls find a new low, body shame Kareena Kapoor Khan on her sister Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor khan abstains from the being present on social media platforms. And though we could not wish more for her to join at least one social media page, the incident we are about to tell makes us think that the actress is better off without it.

Recently, Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor attended a chic party thrown by the Ambanis. Unknowingly, the two gorgeous ladies were twinning. So, of course like a happy sister Karisma posted pictures on her Instagram page. And trolls decided to find flaws in queen supreme Kareena. Comments started flowing below the picture regarding how Kareena’s legs were not as thin as Karisma’s. Logic, be damned.

When you #twin without knowing 👭#soulsisters❤️#fashiongram photo credit 📷 @varindertchawla A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

After giving birth to her first son, Taimur, in December 2016, Kareena hit the gym to shed the post-pregnancy weight. she majorly stuck to yoga to do so. Daily, paparazzi pictures of her entering the gym went viral, over the next few months. We literally saw Kareena transform in front of our eyes, over the course of time. And to body shame someone who has worked so hard on her physique is certainly a new low. Here is a bright idea- maybe these trolls can quit commenting on someone’s body and work on their own!

Kareena will be soon seen in Ekta Kapoor produced Veere Di Wedding. The movie was supposed to go on floors last year, but Kareena got pregnant. The film was pushed back by a year after failed attempts at reworking on the script. Now, the movie has gone on floors, and Kareena’s look has been revealed by producers. And yep, she is flawless.