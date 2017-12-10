Tu Aashiqui’s Ritvik Arora, Piyaa Albela’s Akshay Mhatre, Avinash Mishra – a look at new actors who impressed us in 2017

Every year, TV gives a platform to several young men and women who comes from small towns and cities to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. We got to see some amazing talent this year as well. The new breed of actors have everything it takes from sculpted bods to social media expertise but there are actually only a few who have the acting chops that make us sit up and take notice. As the year comes to an end, we list down five new actors who left a mark with their raw talent…

Ritvik Arora

We know him as the intense Ahaan Dhanrajgir of the Colors show Tu Aashiqui. With his good looks and charisma, Ritvik has won over everyone. He plays a musician on the show and is a guitarist in real life as well. The Delhi guy is currently pursuing his B.Com honours and is very studious. Tu Aashiqui is enjoying a phenomenal run on the TRP charts and Ritvik is flying high. The show is faring the best in the early evening slot and people loved the earnestness of Ahaan, who wants to protect his girl from his lecherous father. (Also Read: Piya Albela, Tu Aashiqui, Mahek, Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani ; five shows that surprised us on the BARC charts)

Randeep Rai

The young actor from Jhansi is doing a fab job as young Sameer from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The romantic saga set in the early 90’s is one of the most distinctive shows on TV. He plays a high school boy madly in love with his classmate. He has shot for many advertising campaigns and was a part of Diya Aur Baati Hum as well. But this is his first show as a lead and he is rocking it. He is a very expressive actor and has good technique as well. (Also Read:

Akshay Mhatre

The actor pleasantly surprised us as Naren on the show. It was an unusual character of a young man who wants to denounce worldly pleasures for spirituality and he did not strike a false note, which is very commendable. The actor also stripped off for a scene and made headlines. Piyaa Albela is rising up the TRP charts and one must credit the actors for the same.

Avinash Mishra

His first show Sethji did not enjoy a long run on TV but he did get noticed. He bagged a role in Ishqbaaaz as Abhay Singh Oberoi. Buzz is that he will play the lead in Gul Khan’s new show opposite Ankita Sharma where he plays an affluent Punjabi guy.

Vikram Sakhalkar

Extremely good-looking and blessed with a good screen presence, he plays Dr Kabir in Savitri Devi College and Hospital. Girls have taken quite a liking to him and he has impressed many. So much so, that fans crib when less screen time is given to him!

We will also bring to you the new ladies on the block who impressed one and all. So, who amongst these is your favourite. Do let us know with your comments…