Tu Hai Mera Sunday song Thodi Si Jagah: Arijit Singh’s lovely vocals complement Barun Sobti’s sense of longing

Tu Hai Mera Sunday, directed by Milind Dhaimade has made a lot of noise on the festival circuit. The first song of the film, Thodi Si Jagah De De released today. The lyrics are by Dhaimade and it has been composed by Amartya Rahut (BOBO Rahut). The film talks about the concept of space – physical and emotional in our urban super-stressed lives. It is an idea anyone living in a big city will identify with. The concept of the film revolves around five soccer crazy friends who are in distress after a corporator bans playing football on Juhu beach. The song has montages where they look for a place, whether it is a construction site or train yard. (Also Read: Heard this! Barun Sobti asked the makers of Tu Hai Mera Sunday to tone down love-making scenes with Shahana Goswami)

Arijit’s song brings complements the sense of yearning the friends have. While they are missing out on their favourite sport, they also have other issues to grapple with. Lastly, the scene shifts to Goa where they play to their hearts content even asking their spouses to join in. In the film, Barun is paired with Shahana Goswami. We can see her trying her hand in the game as well. Other actors include Vishal Malhotra, Rasika Dugal. Manvi Gagroo amongst others. (Also Read: Tu Hai Mera Sunday trailer: Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami and co share some warm fuzzy vibes in this Indie flick)

The film was made in 38 to 40 days and has been shot across Mumbai in a tight budget. Tu Hai Mera Sunday has got a good response across festivals held in London, Miami and Mumbai Film Festival. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…