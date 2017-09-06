Tu Hai Mera Sunday trailer: Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami and co share some warm fuzzy vibes in this Indie flick

Barun Sobti’s Tu Hai Mera Sunday is finally getting released in India. The Indie flick about a group of soccer crazy guys has done the rounds of festivals across the world and gained a lot of appreciation from viewers. The tale is about an eclectic group of friends bound together with a love for football. What happens when their playground is snatched away from them forms the crux of the story. The film stars TV heartthrob Barun Sobti with a talented bunch of actors like Shahana Goswami, Rasika Duggal, Vishal Malhotra, Avinash Tiwari and company. It is an out and out urban film going by the trailer. (Also Read: Barun Sobti smiles his way into our hearts with the first poster of Tu Hai Mera Sunday)

There are quite a few moments that will stay on. The one where Barun tells Shahana that he is only interested in her father and when his Gujarati buddy just stops of swearing as there is a puja on in the house. Somewhere, you will identify with the people you see in the trailer – the urban cool dude (Barun), the middle class housewife (Rasika) and the rest. However, we really adored the actor and actress in the office crush scene. It was hilarious. You will release nicely to the setting and situations they find themselves into. (Also Read: Barun Sobti’s Tu Hai Mera Sunday to release on October 6)

The film is directed by Milind Dhamaide and has been shot in Mumbai and Goa. Incidentally, it will clash with Gautam Rode’s Aksar 2 on October 6. This year, small content-driven films have done well, so there is a lot of hope for Tu Hai Mera Sunday. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…