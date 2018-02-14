Tu Mera Hero’s Priyanshu Jora and The Laughter Challenge runner-up Nitesh Shetty turn hosts for High Fever… Dance Ka Naya Tevar

After playing the lead in Tu Mera Hero, Priyanshu Jora is all set to make his debut as a reality show host. & TV is soon rolling a new reality show, titled, High Fever… Dance Ka Naya Tevar and Priyanshu will be hosting the show. Stand-up comedian Nitesh Shetty will join him in it. He was the first runner-up of the recent season of The Laughter Challenge. Nitesh will be playing a character role to add lighter elements in the show.

Confirming the news to a leading portal, Nitesh said, “I never thought I will be offered a show as a host. So I’m really excited for the show.” The show will be produced by Ranjit Thakur’s Frames Media and will feature members of a family who will perform together on the show. It is scheduled to go live soon and will have actress Lara Dutta, ace-choreographer Ahmed Khan and international dancer Dana Alexa as the judges of the show. (Also Read: Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania TV Review: Priyanshu Jora shines brightly in this family drama)

For the uninitiated, Priyanshu is fond of dancing. He loves dancing and it comes to him naturally. In an interview with a leading daily, he said, “I had only danced on the stage for a performance. Dance is something which comes naturally to me. The moment I stepped into the auditorium for the audition, something clicked inside me. I cherish the three months which went into the preparation of the play. The entire feel of being surrounded by creative people, backstage buzz developed the sense of belongingness in me.” So we expect to see some moves from the actor.

