Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’s Madhura Naik is sexy and classy in this retro bathing suit

TV beauties make it to Google trends whenever they don swimsuits. The latest one to do is Madhura Naik. She plays Palomi on Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji that airs on Star Plus. Madhura Naik recently got a photo-shoot done in a swimming pool and is looking super hot. The actress is known for her bold outings on TV. She played the seductive Morni in the first season of Naagin and locked lips with Aasma Badar on MTV’s The Big F. She is blessed with a great face and superb body. She plays an important supporting role in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. (Also Read: Naagin: Ichhadhari Morni FINALLY enters to destroy Naagin played by Mouni Roy!)

Madhura looks great in the printed swimsuit that is in retro style. The grey coloured two piece is a printed one and looks damn classy. She has accentuated it with bright red lips and sleek middle parted hair. Big sunglasses round off the look. Madhura is quite fond of getting photo-shoots done as it is evident from her Instagram account. (Also Read: Madhura Naik opens up about locking lips with female co-star Aasma Badar on MTV’s Big F)

Less Monday .. More summer #mermaid #waterbaby #swimsuit #swimming #waternymph #blue #mondayblues A post shared by Madhura Naik (@madhura.naik) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

Madhura Naik has been part of the TV industry since 2006. The hot actress has featured in daily soaps like Kayamath, Dill Mill Gayye, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Uttaran and many others. Last year, she made waves with her lesbian kiss in an episodic of MTV’s Big F. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…