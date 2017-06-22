Tubelight: 7 memorable cameos of Shah Rukh Khan to watch out for before seeing him in Salman Khan’s movie

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameos in movies are mostly a hit-or-miss affair. There was a time when you could expect Shah Rukh Khan in any random movie, like playing himself in Achanak or suddenly appearing in the climax of Arshad Warsi’s airport drama, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye. He even romanced Sridevi in the vendetta drama, Army, as well as Madhuri Dixit in the abstract Gaja Gamini. But now his cameos have become a rare occurrence, with his last cameo being in Ae Dil Hai Muskil last year. But in 2017, apart from having two full-length roles in Raees and the upcoming Jab Harry Met Sejal, he will be seen in a cameo in good friend Salman Khan’s Tubelight. Then there are also reports that he will have a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos.

In Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan is supposedly playing a magician who inspires Salman’s character to have belief in his faith, as that can even move mountains. Glimpses of his cameo can be seen in the teaser and trailer of Tubelight. So when you are ready to maaro ceeties during SRK’s entry in the movie, make sure you are also aware of his other memorable cameos, where Shah Rukh Khan had a lasting impact on the viewers, if they have seen the movie. Here are seven such cameos of the actor…

Pehla Nasha

For the first only time ever, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan got to share the screen along with Deepak Tijori, Rahul Roy and Sudesh Berry in the opening sequence of Ashutosh Gowariker’s debut as a director. The actors played themselves in the dream sequence imagined by Deepak Tijori’s character in this remake of Hollywood movie, Body Double.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Perhaps as a favour for doing a cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh Khan had a special appearance in Salman Khan’s romantic drama, where he was supposed to spoof his character in K2H2 and give the movie its interval twist. HDJPK was a decent hit, so we expect Tubelight to better that!

Saathiya

In the official remake of the Mani Ratnam classic Alaipayuthey, Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu took on the roles played by Arvind Swamy and Khusbu in the original. They play an elder couple who show the younger ones, Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji, in a crucial sequence that love means supporting each other come what may.

Luck by Chance

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut is an underrated effort and has quite a number of celebrity cameos thanks to its subject that revolves around Bollywood. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo stands out among the rest, as he talks about how friendships actually keep you grounded in Bollywood, where you have every opportunity to let your ego fly over the clouds. This could also be the best cameo he has done till date.

Bhoothnath

It is difficult to say that Shah Rukh Khan’s role in this friendly ghost caper is a cameo, as he has a substantial role in the movie, where he plays a Naval officer and the father of the kid who befriends a ghost (Amitabh Bachchan).

Love Breakups Zindagi

Shah Rukh Khan plays himself in this maiden production of Zayed Khan and Dia Mirza, as a sweet gesture to both the stars. It was also one of the sweetest scenes that SRK was a part of.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo last in this Karan Johar movie, where he played Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ex-husband, who is still obsessed with her (well, can’t blame him, can we?). He also gives the movie its best dialogue, if you know what I mean.

Tubelight is releasing this Friday.