Tubelight box office collection day 2: Salman Khan’s film maintains a decent hold at the ticket window, rakes in Rs 42.32 crore

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight was one of the most anticipated films of the year and even though it hasn’t struck a cord with one and all, it has been performing well at the box office. After a decent collection of Rs 21.15 crore on day 1 (Friday, June 23), Tubelight collected another Rs 21.17 crore on day 2 (Saturday, June 24). This takes the overall tally of the film to Rs 42.32 crore at the domestic box office after just two days. And even though the film has not seen a growth as it usually does on a Saturday for a Salman Khan film, Tubelight has been able maintain a decent hold at the ticket window. Talking about the detailed collections, trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala mentioned, “#Tubelight doesn’t see the usual growth on Sat compared to Fri at the All-India Box office.. Fri Rs 21.15 crore, Sat Rs 21.17 crore. Total: Rs 42.32 crore.”

Though initial reports suggested that Tubelight had seen an upward trend on Saturday, it wasn’t the case. But there is nothing wrong with the box office figures as such. Rs 42.32 crore is a very good amount of collection for just two days, however, we expected a lot more from the movie. After all it was Salman Khan’s annual Eid release, a kind of a festival in itself. On top of it, he was coming back to the silver screen after a year with a really interesting story. But, we must realise that the month of Ramadan is still going on and most of Salman’s fans will only be able to see the film after Eid takes place on Monday. This means, we will see a huge spike on Tuesday. (ALSO READ – Box Office Report: Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham outperforms Salman Khan’s Tubelight)

It will still be interesting to see how Tubelight maintains its hold at the box office post the first week. Though Salman has delivered a phenomenal performance in Tubelight, the plot and the execution have let the film down. In the meantime, we guess Salman Khan‘s Eid release will see a slight upward trend on Sunday, being a holiday. With that the movie should end up collecting around Rs 65-70 crore over the first weekend. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about the movie right here…